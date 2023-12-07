We're Hiring Wednesday
Albany’s Gingerbread Christmas Parade route road closures
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany prepares for its 33rd annual Celebration of Lights.

According to the city, several roads will be blocked off for the parade and Christmas Village. Below is a list of the road closures leading up to the parade on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

• Pine Avenue will be closed between Harding Street and N. Monroe Street starting at noon on Saturday. By 4 p.m., the roads between N. Monroe Street and N. Washington Street will be closed.

  • McKinley Street will be blocked from the south side of Pine Avenue to the alley behind Wesco starting at noon on Saturday.
  • Davis Street, Madison Street, and Monroe Street will be blocked on the north and south sides of Pine Avenue Starting at noon. on Saturday.
  • Jefferson Street, and Washington Street will be blocked north and south of Pine Avenue starting at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

• Jackson Street will be closed from the south side of Pine Avenue to the north side of Broad Avenue starting Friday night. At 4 p.m., the Jackson Street road closure on the south side of Pine Avenue will be moved to the north side of Pine Avenue for the parade. The alleys will remain open for traffic and will be available from Broad Avenue and Flint Avenue.

• The parking lot directly in front of the Judicial Building on Pine Avenue will be blocked off beginning Thursday night at 5 p.m.

Broad Avenue, Harding Street, and Flint Avenue will be used to detour around the parade while the road closures are active.

