Albany police chief speaks out after recent rash of deadly gun crime

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A recent string of shootings has raised concerns across Albany. In the last two weeks, three people have died, three others hospitalized and several have been jailed.

The three suspects who were arrested for Wednesday night’s homicide that left Keyunte Treshawn Stephens, 22, were arraigned Thursday morning, and are being held at Dougherty County Jail with no bond.

Shortly after responding, officers arrested Tray’veon Day’Shawn Westbrook, 20, and Tyshaundre Jaquez Jackson, 20, for murder and two counts of aggravated assault. They also arrested Basharia Lena Tucker, 35, for tampering with evidence.

After the shooting on Willard Avenue, relatives of the people involved got into what APD called a “brawl” at Phoebe Putney.

APD’s chief says this is the third day in a row that he’s had to speak with the media about the crime we’ve been seeing in this neighborhood. With all the rumors we’ve seen on social media about retaliation, WALB asked the chief does he believes that any retaliation could be bringing more crime soon.

“If you know who these people are and you know what they are intending to do— at some point someone has to tell them to stop that’s not a good idea,” Albany Police Chief Michael Persley said. “It doesn’t do the community any good if we continue to cause this harm upon one another. I truly believe that all the answers that this community needs, lie within the community.”

Chief of Albany Police Department, Michael Persley says he believes that all the answers that this community needs, lie within the community. (Source: WALB)

This isn’t only affecting those involved, Monroe Comprehensive High School went on a soft lockdown and released students early out of “an abundance of caution.”

With Albany seeing two triple shootings within a week — where three people have now died, WALB asked the chief what he thinks could be done to slow down some of the crime we’re seeing here in Albany.

“I don’t think — I know what can be done,” Persley said. “People know who shouldn’t have these weapons in their hands. How do you stop them is the key. How do you change their mindset? That’s what I know we can do as a community because someone yesterday should’ve said— this is not worth it.”

Persley says they recovered multiple shell casings from the scene. Although they have people in custody for this murder, the investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any additional information about this case the department is asking that you contact Crime Stoppers at 229-436-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.