Albany MCLB gathers items for 2023 Toys for Tots

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s the time of year for giving and receiving. And for 2023, like every year, the Marine Corps Logistics Base in Albany is helping to gather donations for kids this holiday season. WALB’s Jim Wallace brings us more from the head Marine in charge of the toy drive.

He is a Marine and he is in charge of the Toys for Tots coordination here in Albany. That’s a big, big drive going on right now. Staff Sergeant Leonard Trebien, tell us why is Toys for Tots so important to the Marines.

“Toys for Tots is an important part of the Marine Corps because it’s the Marines, one of the Marine Corps, primary ways of reaching out and getting in contact and establishing relationships with the community,” Trebien said. “Because primarily the Marine Corps focuses mainly on expeditionary operations, so this is kind of like our main way that we can actually get involved with the public and the community. Yes. And it’s actually very nice because the program, there’s actually a lot of Marines that have actually grown up, relied on Toys for Tots themselves as well. Which is kind of an important thing because you know, we have some Marines that have, like when they’ve grown up and for their holiday season, they rely primarily on Toys for Tots. So it’s very nice to continue that tradition and be able to donate and contribute to that and just be able to support that.”

Tell us about some of the things you’ve got going on, including a big event coming up Sunday.

“OK, so we’ve got a few events that are coming up in Albany,” Trebien said. “Locally, you could find us, we’re going to be at the Mellow Mushroom that’s going to be going on from we’re going to be there from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. So if you’re willing to come down, give some support, some donations, you’ll see some marines and dress Blues down there. And then for our big event, we’ve got one coming at the. Annual golf course. If you’re interested We have a flyer and all the information on our Facebook page, our website, it’s going to be going on the 10th. Breakfast is going to start at 8 and then the golf tournament is actually going to start at 10. All we ask for people that are willing to that are willing to sign up is that they just bring a toy. There’s going to be a hole-in-one-shot prize. As well, and then another of the amazing event that we got coming up is going on at Pretoria Fields. We are going to have Santa Claus. Down there, there’s gonna be Marines, and there’s gonna be lots of vendors, food and music and festivities, and we’ll be around if you wanna meet us, take photos with us and Santa Claus and everyone, everything will be there.”

All right. We’ll put these events on our website so people can find out more information if they’re interested. And we appreciate what you’re doing. Merry Christmas. Staff Sergeant Leonard Trebbin with the Marine Corps. Thanks for joining us.

“Thank you. Thank you for having me on, Sir. And I hope you all have a magical and amazing Christmas. Our distribution day as well is going to be on the 16th and 17th. So that’s when the toys will be pushed out. So we look forward to seeing you all and giving everyone a happy, wonderful,” Trebien said.

