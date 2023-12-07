We're Hiring Wednesday
4 arrested in part of Albany homicide investigation, several firearms seized

Suspects Fred Kaylor, D'Travion Sims, Scotty Tyler, Ty'Quan Rollins
Suspects Fred Kaylor, D'Travion Sims, Scotty Tyler, Ty'Quan Rollins(Source: Albany Police Department)
By Ty Grant
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four suspects have been arrested in part of an Albany homicide that took place in Albany on Wednesday evening.

According to the Albany Police Department (APD), on Dec. 6, around 10:30 p.m., officers came in contact with a black Honda Accord from a BOLO that was placed earlier in the night while investigators were on the scene of a homicide.

After a thorough investigation, several suspects were taken into custody and firearms and some contraband were seized.

Fred Kentrell Kaylor, 20, D’Travion Jerome Sims, 23, Scotty Tyler Jr., 20, and Ty’Quan Demarquise Rollins, 25, were all charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and drug-related objects.

Firearms recovered in the December 6 arrest in Albany
Firearms recovered in the December 6 arrest in Albany(Source: Albany Police Department)

Sims also has five outstanding warrants from prior cases.

The four suspects have been transported to the Dougherty County Jail.

If anyone has any additional information on this case or any other active cases, please contact Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS, or they can contact an investigator at (229) 431-2100.

