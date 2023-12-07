3 suspects arrested in connection to an Albany shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three suspects have been charged in relation to a Wednesday night shooting that left two people injured and one person dead in Albany.

The shooting happened Wednesday after police were called to the scene of a shooting on the 600 block of Willard Avenue.

When officers arrived, Albany police say they found Keyunte Stephens, 22, dead at the scene, as well as two other people with serious injuries, Germaine Stephens, 44, and Zenobia Tucker, 19, who were taken to the hospital.

Two suspects in the shooting, Tray’veon Westbrook, 20, and Tyshaundre Jackson, 20, were later arrested after fleeing the scene on foot. Both are charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault each, APD confirmed.

A third suspect, Basharia Tucker, 35, was arrested on a tampering with evidence charge in relation to the investigation.

All three are currently in the Dougherty County Jail.

If anyone has additional information on this shooting, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or an Albany Police Department investigator at (229) 431-2100.

