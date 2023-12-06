Suspect named in Albany’s Circle K shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect has been named after being arrested in connection to a shooting that put one man in the hospital, according to Albany Police Department (APD).

On Monday, Dec. 4, officers responded to the Circle K on 300 E Oakridge Dr in reference to a shooting, where a 28-year-old male victim had been found shot multiple times.

According to APD, the suspect, Jaylin Luster, 24, was taken into custody on the scene and later determined that Luster and the victim had an ongoing feud which resulted in a physical altercation at the Circle K.

Luster was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The victim is listed in stable condition.

If anyone has any additional information, please contact Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or they can contact an investigator at (229) 431-2100.

