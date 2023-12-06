Sen. Ossoff to brief veterans on push to expand mobile mammography services

GEORGIA (WALB) - U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff is working to ensure Georgia veterans can access life-saving breast cancer screenings.

This Friday, Dec. 8 at 10:30 a.m., Sen. Ossoff will host a press conference in Marietta to brief Georgia women veterans on his work to expand access for Georgia veterans to breast cancer screenings.

Earlier this year, Sens. Ossoff, Mike Braun and Thom Tillis introduced a bipartisan amendment to expand mobile mammography services and improve advanced mammography equipment through the VA’s Office of Women’s Health.

Last month, Sen. Ossoff passed the bipartisan amendment through the U.S. Senate with bipartisan support.

According to Disabled American Veterans, roughly 1 in 8 women will develop invasive breast cancer in their lifetimes, but women who served in the military are 20% to 40% more likely to develop breast cancer than those who never served.

