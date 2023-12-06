Phoebe Worth Medical Center opens expanded and renovated emergency center

We're Hiring Wednesday
By Ty Grant
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) -  Phoebe Worth Medical Center recently opened its expanded and renovated emergency center, a project funded by contributions through the state’s rural hospital tax credit program.

Phoebe Worth staff, Phoebe Putney Health System leaders, elected officials, community members and Sylvester-Worth County Chamber of Commerce representatives gathered for an official ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

Kim Gilman, Phoebe Worth CEO says, “This investment shows our long-term commitment to ensuring the people of Worth County and surrounding counties continue to have easy access to quality healthcare here in our community.”

Kim Gilman, Phoebe Worth CEO
Kim Gilman, Phoebe Worth CEO(Phoebe Worth Medical Center)

The expanded emergency center includes an additional exam room, a new ER entrance, and complete renovations to the entire center, including treatment and waiting areas.

“This project maximized our existing ER footprint, expanded our treatment space, improved workflow and created a dedicated portal of entry for patients delivered by ambulance and a separate entry for patients and visitors coming to the ER in personal vehicles, making access easier and safer.  We’ve also added a beautiful porte cochere to cover the entrance area that matches the main entrance to our hospital,” Gilman said.

The Phoebe Worth ER is certified by the Georgia Department of Public Health as a Remote Treatment Stroke Center and has 24/7 coverage by board-certified physicians.

“In a medical emergency, every minute counts.  People in the Sylvester area need and deserve access to emergency care, and our excellent team of well-trained and experienced emergency healthcare professionals are proud to provide that care to our community,” said Dr. Mana Kasongo, Phoebe Worth Medical Director for Emergency Services.

The project was paid for by contributions to the Georgia HEART (Helping Enhance Access to Rural Treatment) Hospital Program which allows Georgia taxpayers to take advantage of an income tax credit and direct their tax dollars to Phoebe Worth.

“Over the seven years of the rural hospital tax credit program, we have spent more than $4 million in Georgia HEART contributions to upgrade Phoebe Worth facilities, equipment and services to benefit our patients,” said Candace Guarnieri, Phoebe Worth Chief Financial Officer.  “We greatly appreciate everyone who has contributed to our hospital through Georgia HEART, and we encourage others to take advantage of this program that allows them to improve rural healthcare while taking advantage of a tax break.”

For 2023, the Georgia legislature approved a statewide total of $75 million in rural hospital tax credits for 55 approved rural hospital, and that cap was reached.  Taxpayers may submit an application for a 2024 HEART tax credit at www.georgiaheart.org.

