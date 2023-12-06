Opening statements begin for 3 suspects being tried in 2020 Albany shooting death

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Opening statements in the case of a deadly 2020 shooting at an ice machine in Albany are set to begin Wednesday morning.

Christopher Reginald Cooks, Otisa Thomas and Mareo Jackson were all three arrested in 2020 and later indicted on felony murder and aggravated assault charges in the death of Dequario Thomas, 40. All three are to be tried together.

On May 13th, 2020, at 2:30 am, Dequario Thomas, 40, and his girlfriend stopped at an ice machine on Independence Drive and Sylvester Highway Road. When he got out of the car, he was shot to death in front of an ice machine.

Dequario’s girlfriend then jumped into the driver’s seat of the car and drove off after she saw him duck and run. She claimed she was going to go straight to the law enforcement center, but then claimed that she was nervous that she was afraid to stop at the Law Enforcement Center because she was unsure as to whether or not the shooters followed her. She began having trouble breathing and drove to the emergency room at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

Cooks and Otisha Thomas were found within the same week of the murder. Jackson was found in November of 2020 by the GBI.

Aside from additional individual charges, all three suspects are currently facing charges including conspiracy to commit murder, malice murder and felony murder.

Read the 2023 indictment details:

One of Otisha Thomas’ charges is noted to be party of a crime.

Jackson was indicted on two additional counts including possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

They were all originally indicted in 2021.

At the time of the crime, Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards said that the possible sentence for all three suspects would be life in prison without parole.

