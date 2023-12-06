1 dead, 2 injured in Albany shooting, officials investigating

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Officials are investigating a homicide in Albany on Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened in the 600 block of Willard Avenue at around 5:15 p.m., according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Two people were shot and taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. One person died from their injuries, according to APD.

Two people have reportedly been taken in for questioning.

The department said that this incident remains under investigation. New information will be provided once it is available.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or APD at (229) 431-2100.

Stay with WALB for updates.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.