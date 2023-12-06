We're Hiring Wednesday
Mitchell EMC celebrates first customer’s inaugural rural fiber broadband connection

The fiber connection work costs $80 million.
By Quinlan Parker
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mitchell EMC and Conexon Connect celebrated the first customer to be connected to its new state-of-the-art all-fiber connection.

Mitchell EMC & Conexcon with first Mitchell EMC customer, Bridget Jackson successfully...
Mitchell EMC & Conexcon with first Mitchell EMC customer, Bridget Jackson successfully connected to state-of-the-art-all-fiber(WALB)

Bridget Jackson, a Mitchell EMC customer, was not only selected because she was the first to sign up, but also because she was the closest to the install site.

Conexon Connect, an internet service provider arm of rural fiber broadband, and Mitchell EMC partnered together in February 2023 to launch and deploy 5,570 miles of fiber network.

The fiber connections will provide high-speed internet access to homes and businesses in Baker, Dougherty, Mitchell and Worth counties.

Jackson says since the connection, she has been enjoying being able to watch TV shows and Christmas movies.

”This change is the landscape for the folks who live out in the countryside. Just as much as electricity did back in the early and late 30s and 40s.” said Tony Tucker, president and CEO of Mitchell EMC.

Tony Tucker, President and CEO of Mitchell EMC.
Tony Tucker, President and CEO of Mitchell EMC.(WALB)

“The different types of movies I would listen to other people talk about, and the different movies that they would watch. And I was like ‘I can’t get that one,’ and they would be like ‘Do you have internet?’ and I was like ‘No,’ but now that I do have it, I can see it all,” said Jackson.

Bridget Jackson, Mitchell EMC Customer
Bridget Jackson, Mitchell EMC Customer(WALB)

The fiber-to-the-home initiative costs $80 million. Conexon says that they are still installing the fiber, but members are still able to sign up.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

