Man convicted in 2022 Brooks Co. murder, now awaiting sentencing

QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - On Wednesday, the man involved in a 2022 Brooks Co. murder has now been convicted and is awaiting sentencing, according to the district attorney.

Roberto Andablo Gaona, 32, was convicted of malice murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in the death of Yessica Baena Torres, according to District Attorney Brad Shealy.

Gaona will be sentenced in the Brooks County courthouse on Jan. 8 at 11 a.m.

He is facing either life in prison plus an additional five years or life without parole sentence plus an additional five years in prison, according to Shealy.

He was arrested on May 2, 2022, by U.S. Marshals in Texas after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office conducted a murder investigation.

Gaona knew Torres and the two had an infant child together.

