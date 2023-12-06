We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Harden leads Valdosta City Council run-off election

"It's overwhelming, its just a blessing. I want to say thank you for making me your next city...
"It's overwhelming, its just a blessing. I want to say thank you for making me your next city council member at large. There are a myriad of things that I want to do and I know we can't do it all overnight."(Source: WALB)
By Brittanye Blake
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Nick “Big Nick” Harden is the frontrunner in the city council member-at-large runoff election between Harden and Bill Love.

According to the unofficial results reported by the Lowndes County Board of Elections, Harden took the lead in the election with 1,519 of the 2,277 votes cast. Love trailed behind with 754 votes.

WALB spoke with Harden following the release of the results.

“It’s overwhelming, it’s just a blessing. I want to say thank you for making me your next city council member-at-large,” Harden said. “There are a myriad of things that I want to do and I know we can’t do it all overnight.”

He celebrated the win with his family, friends and customers at his restaurant Big Nick’s on Baytree.

Lowndes County Board of Elections Supervisor Deb Cox said the certified election results will be available on Friday, Dec. 8 at 5 pm.

WALB will report the official results.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from the scene of the deadly shooting at Albany's Woodlands Apartments
APD: 2 suspects arrested in Albany double homicide case
Outside of the Albany mall.
Investors see opportunity in Albany Mall despite nearly 30 vacant stores
The case is still active.
GBI, Colquitt Co. Sheriff’s Office investigate shooting that left 1 critically injured
Local runoff elections will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 5.
South Georgia polls close, see runoff election results
The occupant sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
1 injured in single-vehicle crash in Valdosta

Latest News

Local runoff elections will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 5.
South Georgia polls close, see runoff election results
The Office of Planning and Budget estimates savings for Georgia taxpayers of approximately...
Gov. Kemp proposes acceleration of largest income tax cut in state history
New NCNW president Rev. Shavon Arline-Bradley is tackling disparities in women’s health,...
Georgia lawmakers approve new state legislative maps along party lines
The BOOST Act allows homeowners or renters in rural areas to claim a $300 tax credit after...
Members of Congress introduces bipartisan bill to help make rural broadband internet more affordable