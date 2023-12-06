Harden leads Valdosta City Council run-off election

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Nick “Big Nick” Harden is the frontrunner in the city council member-at-large runoff election between Harden and Bill Love.

According to the unofficial results reported by the Lowndes County Board of Elections, Harden took the lead in the election with 1,519 of the 2,277 votes cast. Love trailed behind with 754 votes.

WALB spoke with Harden following the release of the results.

“It’s overwhelming, it’s just a blessing. I want to say thank you for making me your next city council member-at-large,” Harden said. “There are a myriad of things that I want to do and I know we can’t do it all overnight.”

He celebrated the win with his family, friends and customers at his restaurant Big Nick’s on Baytree.

Lowndes County Board of Elections Supervisor Deb Cox said the certified election results will be available on Friday, Dec. 8 at 5 pm.

WALB will report the official results.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.