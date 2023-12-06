GBI: Man charged with aggravated assault in Moultrie

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A Moultrie man has been charged with aggravated assault, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

On Monday, Dec. 4, just before 11 a.m., the Moultrie Police Department (MPD) requested the GBI to assist with an aggravated assault investigation.

According to the release, the investigation determined that a dispute occurred between Jerry Benford, 61, and the victim on the 900 block of 8th Avenue Southeast in Moultrie.

During the altercation, Benford retrieved a hatchet and struck the victim in the head with it and the victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, says GBI.

Benford has been charged with one count of aggravated assault and is currently in custody at the Colquitt County Jail.

This case is active and ongoing and anyone with information on this case is asked to call the GBI Thomasville Office at (229) 225-4090. Once complete, this case file will be turned over to the Colquitt County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

