We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

GBI: Man charged with aggravated assault in Moultrie

This case is active and ongoing and anyone with information on this case is asked to call the...
This case is active and ongoing and anyone with information on this case is asked to call the GBI Thomasville Office at (229) 225-4090.(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By Ty Grant
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A Moultrie man has been charged with aggravated assault, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

On Monday, Dec. 4, just before 11 a.m., the Moultrie Police Department (MPD) requested the GBI to assist with an aggravated assault investigation.

According to the release, the investigation determined that a dispute occurred between Jerry Benford, 61, and the victim on the 900 block of 8th Avenue Southeast in Moultrie.

During the altercation, Benford retrieved a hatchet and struck the victim in the head with it and the victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, says GBI.

Benford has been charged with one count of aggravated assault and is currently in custody at the Colquitt County Jail.

This case is active and ongoing and anyone with information on this case is asked to call the GBI Thomasville Office at (229) 225-4090. Once complete, this case file will be turned over to the Colquitt County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from the scene of the deadly shooting at Albany's Woodlands Apartments
APD: 2 suspects arrested in Albany double homicide case
Outside of the Albany mall.
Investors see opportunity in Albany Mall despite nearly 30 vacant stores
A 28-year-old man was shot, according to police.
1 arrested, 1 injured in late night Albany shooting
Southern Mondy mugshot.
Man arrested in connection to Worth Co. narcotics investigation
All race results have yet to be officially certified.
South Georgia runoff election results

Latest News

Phoebe Memorial Putney Hospital has seen several hospitalized patients over the years because...
City of Albany sewer project leads to major traffic changes impacting certain Phoebe entrances
Crisp Co. Sheriff's Office urges, “See Something Say Something” after several car break-ins
Crisp Co. Sheriff’s Office urges, “See Something Say Something” after several car break-ins
A memorial sits on the side of Highway 111 near Moultrie where five people were killed in a...
‘It’s been so sad’: Moultrie community comes together to support Thanksgiving wreck victims
WALB’s Madison Foglio will bring developments on the case on Wednesday. Stay tuned for updates...
Opening statements begin for 2 suspects being tried in 2020 Albany shooting death