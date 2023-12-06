Freezing temps briefly return

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - More sunshine on Tuesday, thanks to a reinforcing shot of drier air. Highs were seasonal in the low to mid 60s. Tonight mostly clear and seasonably chilly with lows in the low to mid 40s. Another dry front passes tomorrow with colder air filtering into SGA. With a brisk NW winds it’ll be a chilly day with highs mid-upper 50s. Prepare for a cold and frosty night as lows drop to and slightly below freezing Thursday.

Back into the 30s with patchy frost Friday morning then milder mid 60s through the afternoon.

High pressure moves out as the pattern changes for the weekend. Milder low 70s and rain chances return Saturday.

Ahead of a strong cold front showers and thunderstorms increase in coverage and intensity late Saturday into Sunday. Before rain ends 1-2″ is expected across SGA. Drying behind the front Sunday evening into Monday.

