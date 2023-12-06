Crisp Co. Sheriff’s Office urges, “See Something Say Something” after several car break-ins

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is urging the community to “See Something Say Something” after four car break-ins were reported in the area of Crisp Street and S 12th Street.

CCSO says they are actively investigating these incidents and citizens need to report any suspicious activity.

According to CCSO, in most cases, vehicles were unlocked and unlocked vehicles provide an easy target for theft and other criminal activities.

CCSO, also urges citizens to remove their valuables and lock their vehicles and stay informed and communicate with law enforcement and neighbors if you see something suspicious.

Sharing information and being vigilant collectively can help deter criminal activity. “See Something Say Something” to report suspicious activities, tips, or crimes, citizens can CALL/TEXT our tip hotline at (229-322-8891), leave a tip online at https://crispcountysheriff.com/crime-stopper, or call 9-1-1. Reporters can remain anonymous if desired.

