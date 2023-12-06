We're Hiring Wednesday
City of Albany sewer project leads to major traffic changes impacting certain Phoebe entrances

Phoebe Memorial Putney Hospital has seen several hospitalized patients over the years because of COVID-19.
Phoebe Memorial Putney Hospital has seen several hospitalized patients over the years because of COVID-19.(Source: WALB)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A major traffic change has been announced that will impact how the public can access certain parts of Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

On Friday, crews will begin working in the intersection of 4th Avenue and Jefferson Street, according to the release.

The traffic change is related to the city of Albany’s Combined Sewer Separation Project (CSS) on Jefferson Street. It will impact how people access the Emergency Center and Labor & Delivery Department at the hospital. For more information on the Combined Sewer Separation (CCS) project, click here.

At 6 a.m. on Friday, traffic will not be able to cross Jefferson Street at 4th Avenue. Patients going to the ER will need to travel on 5th Avenue before turning south on Jefferson Street and entering the hospital campus on 4th Avenue.

Beginning at 6 a.m. Friday, traffic will not be able to cross Jefferson Street at 4th Avenue.
Beginning at 6 a.m. Friday, traffic will not be able to cross Jefferson Street at 4th Avenue.(Source: Phoebe Health)

“Since the city began their project several months ago, we have stressed that the only way to access our ER was by traveling west on 4th Avenue. We want everyone to be aware that will change temporarily on Friday, and they will need to use 5th Avenue to get to our ER,” Deb Angerami, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital CEO, said.

As drivers leave the ER during this time, they must turn left unto the parking lot of a former dermatology clinic adjacent to the hospital and then turn right on the ally to return to Jefferson Street, the release said.

“We are confident this is the best plan to provide the easiest access to our emergency center.  We have been meeting with city officials and contractors weekly to discuss this project, and we are working closely with them to make sure we have proper signage and barricades in place to make it clear where patients and visitors need to go,” Angerami said.

The city plans to reopen a section of Jefferson Street just north of 2nd Avenue. That will allow the hospital to reopen the Willson Way entrance to its campus from Jefferson Street, providing easier access to the hospital’s main entrance and the medical towers.

For the latest maps and information on detours and parking changes around Phoebe’s main campus, click here.

