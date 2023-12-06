We're Hiring Wednesday
Albany police searching for man wanted aggravated assault, other charges

Keyontae Jackson mugshot.
Keyontae Jackson mugshot.(Source: Albany Police Department)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is searching for a suspect in an aggravated assault case.

Keyontae Jackson, 23, is wanted on the charges of aggravated assault, criminal damage to property in the first and second degree, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Jackson reportedly shot at a man and damaged a utility pole and the victim’s vehicle.

Jackson is described as weighing 175 pounds and standing at 6′02.

Anyone with information on this incident should call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or APD at (229) 431-2100.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

