Albany police searching for man wanted aggravated assault, other charges

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is searching for a suspect in an aggravated assault case.

Keyontae Jackson, 23, is wanted on the charges of aggravated assault, criminal damage to property in the first and second degree, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Jackson reportedly shot at a man and damaged a utility pole and the victim’s vehicle.

Jackson is described as weighing 175 pounds and standing at 6′02.

Anyone with information on this incident should call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or APD at (229) 431-2100.

