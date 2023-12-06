We're Hiring Wednesday
Albany leaders speak on crime prevention in wake of 16-year-old charged with murder in double homicide

Albany Police Chief Michael Persley said there's no indication the murders were gang-related.
By Ashanti Isaac
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Members of the community are speaking out after a 16-year-old was arrested in connection to a double homicide.

Community activists are saying it’s going to take an act of communication, collaboration and consistency to help keep children out of a life of crime.

Is there anything that we can do as a community here in Dougherty County, to get our youths back, to try to change that mindset or to try to shift the culture?

“You have to start somewhere. Our children are not being embraced wholly by the community. Some of these kids have not seen the outskirts of Albany, Georgia. Just start somewhere, start in your neighborhood, start in your church, it’s a group of yall that wanna get together, just start with somebody,” Albany Police Chief Michael Persely said.

And that’s what community activist and founder of Youth Outreach in Albany, Travis Luke, is doing. He says it’s going to take a collaboration between all groups of people who want to make a difference in Dougherty County.

“If you take me, and 10 other guys that look like me you could put us in any kind of room, we would be able to interject positivity into these kids,” Luke said. “It’s almost impossible for it to not happen because we look like them, we move like them, we talk like them, we been through the same traumatic stuff they have been through. We have the same traumas. Why wouldn’t they want to listen to us?”

“I think if we can start by relating to them and also just by listening to them because a lot of our children are crying out and mentors as men and women, if we’re in place, if we just lean in to listen, we’ll discover the answers that we need to do to help our children,” Danny Johnson, a youth pastor at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Albany, said.

Community activists say it shouldn’t take another tragedy to happen to reach out to our kids, but now is the time to start collaborations and listen to our children as they all have different needs.

