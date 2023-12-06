We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

1 arrested, 1 injured in late night Albany shooting

A 28-year-old man was shot, according to police.
A 28-year-old man was shot, according to police.(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:28 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that put one man in the hospital.

At around 11 p.m. on Monday, officers with the Albany Police Department (APD) responded to the Circle K on E. Oakridge Drive about a shooting incident.

A 28-year-old man was shot, according to police.

The victim was taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and is in stable condition. Officials say the victim was able to tell police who shot him.

Soon after, the suspect was arrested and taken to the Dougherty County Jail.

WALB has reached out for additional suspect and incident information.

Stay with WALB for updates.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from the scene of the deadly shooting at Albany's Woodlands Apartments
APD: 2 suspects arrested in Albany double homicide case
Outside of the Albany mall.
Investors see opportunity in Albany Mall despite nearly 30 vacant stores
The case is still active.
GBI, Colquitt Co. Sheriff’s Office investigate shooting that left 1 critically injured
Local runoff elections will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 5.
South Georgia polls close, runoff election results begin to come in
The occupant sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
1 injured in single-vehicle crash in Valdosta

Latest News

Keyontae Jackson mugshot.
Albany police searching for man wanted aggravated assault, other charges
Local runoff elections will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 5.
South Georgia polls close, runoff election results begin to come in
A memorial sits on the side of Highway 111 near Moultrie where five people were killed in a...
‘It’s been so sad’: Moultrie community comes together to support Thanksgiving wreck victims
All intersections between 7th Avenue and W. Society Avenue will remain open for...
East side of 4th Avenue at the Jefferson Street intersection in Albany set to be closed