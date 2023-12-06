1 arrested, 1 injured in late night Albany shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that put one man in the hospital.

At around 11 p.m. on Monday, officers with the Albany Police Department (APD) responded to the Circle K on E. Oakridge Drive about a shooting incident.

A 28-year-old man was shot, according to police.

The victim was taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and is in stable condition. Officials say the victim was able to tell police who shot him.

Soon after, the suspect was arrested and taken to the Dougherty County Jail.

WALB has reached out for additional suspect and incident information.

Stay with WALB for updates.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.