Woman wins $25M in lottery, stores ticket and goes on vacation

Desiree Fortini-Craft claimed her prize, a one-time payment of $16,250,000 before taxes, when she returned from vacation.(Massachusetts Lottery)
Desiree Fortini-Craft claimed her prize, a one-time payment of $16,250,000 before taxes, when she returned from vacation.(Massachusetts Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WEST ROXBURY, Mass. (Gray News) – A woman in Massachusetts was the third winner of a $25 million grand prize in the “Billion Dollar Extravaganza” $50 instant game.

Desiree Fortini-Craft told Massachusetts Lottery Officials she had scratched her winning ticket a few weeks ago and stored it in a secure place before going on a trip to Aruba.

She claimed her prize, a one-time payment of $16,250,000 when she returned from vacation.

Fortini-Craft said she and her fiancé are hard workers and want to enjoy life.

They plan to have a great Christmas in Aruba and use some of her winnings to pay off student loans for her daughters, make some big family purchases and buy a new car.

This is the second grand prize Fortini-Craft has won on a Mass Lottery instant ticket, having previously won a $1 million prize in 2006.

