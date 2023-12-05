Valdosta school zone safety cameras will begin issuing citations

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Starting Jan. 8, 2024, the camera in front of S. L. Mason Elementary School will begin issuing citations.

Valdosta Police Department says, “We know that our community cares deeply about the well-being of our children. By driving safely and following the posted speed limit, we can ensure that our students arrive to school and return home safely. Let’s work together to keep our children safe as they cross the street and head to class. As a community, we must prioritize the safety of our students.”

