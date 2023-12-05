Valdosta Police Department awarded $25K Traffic Enforcement Grant

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) announced today that it has been awarded a major traffic enforcement grant in the amount of $25,309.76 from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) in Atlanta.

VPD received the grant in recognition of its life saving work as the coordinating agency of GOHS’s Southern Region Traffic Enforcement Network. There are sixteen traffic enforcement networks across the state that help enforce Georgia’s year-round safety belt, speed and impaired driving campaigns.

According to GOHS Law Enforcement Services Director Roger Hayes “This is our way of supporting the Valdosta Police Department through its continued leadership via Coordinator Sergeant Bucky Griffin and the Southern Region Traffic Enforcement Network. We want to make sure they can continue their region-wide efforts to protect Georgia motorists from drunk and otherwise dangerous drivers. They’ve proven their dedication, and this grant serves not only as recognition for that hard work, but as means for continuing the GOHS mission of reducing crashes, injuries and fatalities on our roads.”

The Southern Region Traffic Enforcement Network includes law enforcement agencies in 12 counties, which include Atkinson, Lowndes, Berrien, Ben Hill, Brooks, Clinch, Coffee, Cook, Echols, Irwin, Lanier, and Tift counties.

According to stated Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan, “The Valdosta Police Department has had a long standing relationship with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS), working together to keep our community safe. This grant will help provide resources that will be used to help keep South Georgia roads safe.”

The coordinator in the southern region traffic enforcement network region will coordinate year-round waves of high visibility, concentrated patrols, multi-jurisdictional road checks and sobriety checkpoints as a partner in campaigns such as Click It or Ticket, Operation Zero Tolerance and the Thunder Taskforce.

For more information on the Valdosta Police Department’s award, contact Sergeant Bucky Griffin (229) 242-2606, bgriffin@valdostacity.com.

For more information on the grant program, call (404)656-6996 or visit www.gahighwaysafety.org.

