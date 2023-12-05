We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Valdosta Police Department awarded $25K Traffic Enforcement Grant

VPD received the grant in recognition of its life saving work as the coordinating agency of...
VPD received the grant in recognition of its life saving work as the coordinating agency of GOHS’s Southern Region Traffic Enforcement Network.(MGN)
By Ty Grant
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) announced today that it has been awarded a major traffic enforcement grant in the amount of $25,309.76 from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) in Atlanta.

VPD received the grant in recognition of its life saving work as the coordinating agency of GOHS’s Southern Region Traffic Enforcement Network. There are sixteen traffic enforcement networks across the state that help enforce Georgia’s year-round safety belt, speed and impaired driving campaigns.

According to GOHS Law Enforcement Services Director Roger Hayes “This is our way of supporting the Valdosta Police Department through its continued leadership via Coordinator Sergeant Bucky Griffin and the Southern Region Traffic Enforcement Network. We want to make sure they can continue their region-wide efforts to protect Georgia motorists from drunk and otherwise dangerous drivers. They’ve proven their dedication, and this grant serves not only as recognition for that hard work, but as means for continuing the GOHS mission of reducing crashes, injuries and fatalities on our roads.”

The Southern Region Traffic Enforcement Network includes law enforcement agencies in 12 counties, which include Atkinson, Lowndes, Berrien, Ben Hill, Brooks, Clinch, Coffee, Cook, Echols, Irwin, Lanier, and Tift counties.

According to stated Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan, “The Valdosta Police Department has had a long standing relationship with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS), working together to keep our community safe. This grant will help provide resources that will be used to help keep South Georgia roads safe.”

The coordinator in the southern region traffic enforcement network region will coordinate year-round waves of high visibility, concentrated patrols, multi-jurisdictional road checks and sobriety checkpoints as a partner in campaigns such as Click It or Ticket, Operation Zero Tolerance and the Thunder Taskforce.

For more information on the Valdosta Police Department’s award, contact Sergeant Bucky Griffin (229) 242-2606, bgriffin@valdostacity.com.

For more information on the grant program, call (404)656-6996 or visit www.gahighwaysafety.org.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from the scene of the deadly shooting at Albany's Woodlands Apartments
APD: 2 suspects arrested in Albany double homicide case
Outside of the Albany mall.
Investors see opportunity in Albany Mall despite nearly 30 vacant stores
The occupant sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
1 injured in single-vehicle crash in Valdosta
The case is still active.
GBI, Colquitt Co. Sheriff’s Office investigate shooting that left 1 critically injured
Residents in Valdosta are concerned about a sewer leak that is believed to have caused...
Sewer leak in Valdosta leads to flooding in multiple homes

Latest News

Photo from the scene of the deadly shooting at Albany's Woodlands Apartments
APD: 2 suspects arrested in Albany double homicide case
City leaders and business owners say they are trying to get downtown back to its former glory.
Ashburn looks to transform its downtown through grant funding
He is one of only 35 cadets nationwide selected to train at the Sheppard Air Force Base with...
Valdosta State ROTC graduate to attend elite flight school
Local developers with Indusa Investments tell WALB they are still determined to make an...
Investors see opportunity in Albany Mall despite nearly 30 vacant stores