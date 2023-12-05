We're Hiring Wednesday
Two Trojans softball players sign letter of intent

Lee County Softball Signings
Lee County Softball Signings(Source: WALB)
By Aaron Meaux
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Signing day is a special moment for teammates, family, coaches and friends to celebrate the accomplishment of student-athletes. Lee County High School is familiar with the process, watching numerous of their own put pen to paper to play at the next level.

Emalee Freeman and Sarah Musgrove are two of the latest Trojans to accomplish the feat. Freeman signed to play softball at Georgia Highlands college. Teammate Sarah Musgrove will continue her journey on the diamond at Brewton-Parker college.

These two young women represent what Lee County softball and athletics is about. Congratulations to them both.

