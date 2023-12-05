Sens. Ossoff, Rev. Warnock set to deliver resources to support Georgia’s agricultural producers

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - New resources are being delivered to Georgia’s farmers thanks to U.S. Senators Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock.

Sens. Ossoff and Rev. Warnock are delivering grants to farmers throughout Georgia to help them generate new products, create and expand marketing, and boost income.

The grant funding, which comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Value-Added Producer Grant program, is going to pecan, cattle, poultry, and beef producers across the state as well as vineyards.

“Senator Reverend Warnock and I are delivering these resources to support Georgia’s farmers and will continue working every day to support Georgia’s agricultural community,” Sen. Ossoff said.

“These latest investments across Georgia will help our farmers and producers thrive while strengthening Georgia families’ access to fresh food,” said Senator Reverend Warnock. “Senator Ossoff and I remain committed to delivering for Georgia’s agriculture community.”

Below are the Georgia recipients of the USDA Value-Added producer grant

Statesboro - Mill Creek Farms, awarded $250,000 for processing and packaging pecans.

Bluffton - White Oak Pastures, awarded $250,000 for processing and packaging beef and chicken.

Wray - Muscadine Products Corporation, awarded $250,000 for processing red and white muscadine grapes into wine.

Fort Valley - Pecan Nation, awarded $250,000 for processing and packaging pecans.

Young Harris - Crane Creek Vineyards, awarded $224,000 for expanding the existing wine market and creating jobs.

Hoboken - Blue Jay Cattle, awarded $192,500 for processing beef.

Sens. Ossoff and Rev. Warnock continue to lead the charge to strengthen the state’s agricultural industries and level the playing field for Georgia’s farmers.

