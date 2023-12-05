We're Hiring Wednesday
Quiet and cool through the workweek

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Monday dry but clouds have lingered. Overall a very quiet weather pattern is on tap this week. Tonight a dry cold front pushes through reinforcing the dry air already in place. Gradual clearing brings more sunshine tomorrow. Clouds clear behind the next cold front which also comes through dry on Wednesday. Behind the boundary much colder air arrives.

Highs drop into the 50 and lows into the 40s then into the 30s for a very cold and frosty start Thursday and Friday. The airmass begins to modify as winds shift south ushering in milder/moist air into the weekend. Highs in the mid 60s Friday then low 70s on Saturday.

A strong storm system brings rain and storms back late Saturday into Sunday. The next plunge of colder air arrives into the new workweek.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

