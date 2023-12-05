We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Planters First Bank presents Crisp Co. Sheriff’s Office with check to help local children

The check will help the sheriff’s office purchase bicycles for some exceptional third-grade...
The check will help the sheriff’s office purchase bicycles for some exceptional third-grade students this Christmas as part of the Annual Bicycle Safety Program, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office.(Source: Crisp County Sheriff's Office)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Planters First Bank is getting into the Christmas spirit after presenting the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office with a check to help third-grade children.

The check will help the sheriff’s office purchase bicycles for some exceptional third-grade students this Christmas as part of the Annual Bicycle Safety Program, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office.

“Thank you, Planters First Bank, for contributing to a program close to our hearts!” the post said.

Each year, the sheriff’s office teaches third-graders at Crisp County Primary and Crisp Academy about bicycle safety.

After class, students will have the opportunity to submit a bicycle safety essay, according to the sheriff’s office.

The teacher of each class will select the best essay and those selected will be presented with their very own bicycle in December.

“This program would not be possible without the support we receive from local businesses and organizations,” the post said.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from the scene of the deadly shooting at Albany's Woodlands Apartments
APD: 2 suspects arrested in Albany double homicide case
Outside of the Albany mall.
Investors see opportunity in Albany Mall despite nearly 30 vacant stores
The case is still active.
GBI, Colquitt Co. Sheriff’s Office investigate shooting that left 1 critically injured
The occupant sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
1 injured in single-vehicle crash in Valdosta
Local runoff elections will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 5.
South Georgia: Don’t forget to vote in your runoff elections on Tuesday

Latest News

Businesses and cities across South Georgia are getting into the holiday spirit.
Christmas-themed events in South Georgia
Starting Jan. 8, 2024, the camera in front of S. L. Mason Elementary School will begin issuing...
Valdosta school zone safety cameras will begin issuing citations
Local runoff elections will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 5.
South Georgia: Don’t forget to vote in your runoff elections on Tuesday
VPD received the grant in recognition of its life saving work as the coordinating agency of...
Valdosta Police Department awarded $25K Traffic Enforcement Grant