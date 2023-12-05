Planters First Bank presents Crisp Co. Sheriff’s Office with check to help local children

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Planters First Bank is getting into the Christmas spirit after presenting the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office with a check to help third-grade children.

The check will help the sheriff’s office purchase bicycles for some exceptional third-grade students this Christmas as part of the Annual Bicycle Safety Program, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office.

“Thank you, Planters First Bank, for contributing to a program close to our hearts!” the post said.

Each year, the sheriff’s office teaches third-graders at Crisp County Primary and Crisp Academy about bicycle safety.

After class, students will have the opportunity to submit a bicycle safety essay, according to the sheriff’s office.

The teacher of each class will select the best essay and those selected will be presented with their very own bicycle in December.

“This program would not be possible without the support we receive from local businesses and organizations,” the post said.

