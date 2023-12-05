We're Hiring Wednesday
New cookbook from an Albany church helps give back this holiday season

Catch Town and Country every Monday through Friday at 12:30 p.m.
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On today’s Town and Country, WALB’s Alicia Lewis speaks with members of First United Methodist Church of Albany about their new cookbook whose purchases go towards feeding the community!

Plus, a healthy and blend of Southern cooking comes to life as Alicia helps make a dish from the cookbook live!

For more information about the cookbook and church, click here.

