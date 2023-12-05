Multiple fire agencies responded to a mobile home fire in Berrien Co.

We're Hiring Wednesday
By Ty Grant
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:36 PM EST
EAST BERRIEN, Ga. (WALB) - Multiple fire and rescue agencies in Berrien Co. responded to a structure fire in a mobile home on Monday night.

At around 9:12 p.m., the Ray City Fire Rescue, Nashville Fire Department, New Lois Fire Rescue and East Berrien Fire Department were dispatched to a structure fire.

According to a Facebook post from the East Berrien Fire Department, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, Berrien EMS and Berrien County 911, also assisted.

WALB has reached out to get more information.

