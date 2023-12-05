Man arrested in connection to Worth Co. narcotics investigation

WORTH COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested in connection to a sale or narcotics investigation in Worth County.

On Monday, the Worth County Sheriff’s Office carried out a search warrant for a residence in the 200 block of Dykes Drive.

The residence has been under investigation for the sale of narcotics. During the search of the residence, marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl, along with digital scales, baggies, drug paraphernalia, two firearms, money and prop money were found, according to a release.

The evidence taken during the execution of the search warrant. (Source: Worth County Sheriff's Office)

Southern Mondy, 18, was arrested at the scene and is facing the following charges:

Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute

Possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute

Possession of tools for the commission of a crime

Possession of drug-related objects

