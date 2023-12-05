We're Hiring Wednesday
Man arrested in connection to Worth Co. narcotics investigation

Southern Mondy mugshot.
(Source: Worth County Sheriff's Office)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WORTH COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested in connection to a sale or narcotics investigation in Worth County.

On Monday, the Worth County Sheriff’s Office carried out a search warrant for a residence in the 200 block of Dykes Drive.

The residence has been under investigation for the sale of narcotics. During the search of the residence, marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl, along with digital scales, baggies, drug paraphernalia, two firearms, money and prop money were found, according to a release.

The evidence taken during the execution of the search warrant.
(Source: Worth County Sheriff's Office)

Southern Mondy, 18, was arrested at the scene and is facing the following charges:

  • Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute
  • Possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute
  • Possession of tools for the commission of a crime
  • Possession of drug-related objects

