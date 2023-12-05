Kinetic Fiber internet for 70 percent of Colquitt Co. residents

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) -Colquitt County residents will soon become Fiber ready in 2024 with a partnership of both Kinetic Windstream and Colquitt EMC. The total project will cost nearly 32-point-5 million dollars.

Along this path is where the fiber line was just installed this morning. An average install for fiber connectivity is approximately 60-90 minutes. Previously if you had copper connectivity it would be slower than the new fiber optic connectivity.

“It was a partnership with the state and a collaboration with Colquitt EMC to kind of really grow the community and really invest in underserved and unserved communities. Areas that people that we really wanted to bring them into the new age of fiber internet,” said Edward Lyman, Kinetic Field Operations Director.

The median Download speed in Georgia is about 187 megabits a second, verses a median upload speed of 26 megabits, OOKLA speed tests have determined. But kinetic fiber would allow those speeds to be even faster.

“Nothing but positive results from our membership. They are pleased with the pace and what we are involved. They realize that this partnership is the best way and I believe the most financial successful way to bring broadband to all of our members,” said Danny Nichols, Colquitt EMC President/CEO.

The kinetic Fiber installation would allow customers to be able to connect to streaming services, Ring doorbell, and even home security according to Kinetic Windstream.

“Some entertainment, I have a laptop at the house that connects to my work computer so that I can do things over the internet. Me and my wife like to watch TV my little boy and then we have our security system hooked up to the WIFI,” said Eli Stripling, Moultrie Resident and Kinetic Fiber Customer.

Many residents tell me that before fiber was installed, it made it harder to have multiple phones and TVs running at the same time. Some people rely on streaming services as opposed to traditional cable connection.

“It means a lot it makes life a lot easier being able to be connected to the internet. We got so used to being connected to it that it means a lot to be connected and have a lot faster internet now,” said Eli Stripling, Moultrie Resident and Kinetic Fiber Customer.

A lot of the customers Kinetic Energy serves live in rural areas... where internet is still a basic need.

“So with all the rural residents they are members, and it means the world if anymore it’s education, it’s a wage, a living a profession you name it. It means everything these days. So, we are grateful to Windstream, grateful we could work this partnership out and grateful for the people in Colquitt County,” said Danny Nichols, Colquitt EMC President/CEO.

With technology becoming even more necessary during the pandemic, the need for reliable connection is at an all-time high.

“Providing internet our fastest and highest speed internet available to our customers. A lot of these underserved communities that really just want to come into the new age with schools and stuff. Families have kids, and a lot of job applications are done online now and kids need internet for school,” said Edward Lyman, Kinetic Field Operations Director.

This project is expected to be completed sometime at the end of 2024, with 70 percent of residents getting access. To find out how to get connected in your area you can click the link here.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.