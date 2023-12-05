‘It’s been so sad’: Moultrie community comes together to support Thanksgiving wreck victims

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - People in Moultrie are coming together this holiday season to support families of victims of a deadly Thanksgiving crash. Five people died and several others were injured in a head-on crash on Highway 111 near Moultrie.

A total of 5 people were killed in a head-on Collision that happened on Thanksgiving Day. (walb)

“It’s just so hard at the moment. I just can’t believe it. I still can’t accept it,” Jannette Contreras, a family member of the crash victims, said.

Contreras’ parents are still recovering in separate hospitals from the deadly head-on collision on Thanksgiving Day. A total of 11 families were impacted by the wreck.

Contreras lost five other people she was close to in the wreck. Those people include 58-year-old Emiliano Ramon, 61-year-old Anna Rodriquez, 73-year-old Jose Moreno, 25-year-old Herlinda Sel-Choc, and her son 3-year-old Anderson Sel. Contreras said that day her family was driving to Pelham for a Thanksgiving dinner.

“I said Madre, go with us to Thanksgiving dinner. I wish I would have gave her a hug. I just didn’t think it would be the last time I would speak to her,” she said.

The Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team, also known as SCRT, is still investigating how this wreck happened.

The Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team, also known as SCRT, is still investigating how this wreck happened.

If it weren’t for the selfless kindness of strangers in the Moultrie community, some of Contreras’ loved ones who passed away in the wreck would still be known as Jane and John Does.

Nancy Najera, Joleen Johnson, and Justin Murphy used, social media, journals, and phones found on some of the deceased victims and survivors to get in contact with their families in Mexico and Guatemala.

“This is a battle that they’re going through right now but it can easily be any of us tomorrow. So it’s more of being the voice for the ones that can’t explain and get the help that’s needed,” Najera said.

Now they’re working on raising funds to send some of the bodies back home with their families.

“When things like this happen, it gives you a little more perspective of how quick(ly) life can change,” Murphy said.

Some supporters are calling the calm after the storm a small miracle.

“It’s been so sad. We have no relationship to these people but finding out this and finding out that, it has been an emotional rollercoaster,” Johnson said.

Those families impacted extended their many thanks well beyond the Thanksgiving holiday.

“We’re just taking it day by day. But I do appreciate everybody helping out with anything,” Contreras said.

For more information on how to support the families during this time, click here.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.