Investor sees opportunity in Albany Mall despite nearly 30 vacant stores

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Christmas is just a few weeks away, always a critical time for retailers, especially for stores in shopping malls across the country.

At the Albany Mall, WALB counted more than 20 empty storefronts as of early December. While walking through the mall, we met Rachelle Bitterman and her husband who used to own two stores in the mall.

They closed down about 20-30 years ago, first opening up their doors when the mall first opened. As they were walking through looking at all of the vacant stores, they were telling me they were depressed by what they were seeing.

”Very sad, very down to see so many, probably more stores closed and boarded up than open,” Bitterman said.

As you walk through the Albany Mall and can see from the images below, this is why Bitterman is unhappy with the current state of the mall.

”You were required to open at 10, and you were required to stay open until 9 and you had to be open 7 days a week. It seems like times have changed.” Bitterman said.

Milan Patel, a local developer says times have indeed changed, and it’s going to take change for the Albany Mall to advance.

”At some point, it will need to be reimagined, and that day is going to come sooner or later. And unfortunately, for that to happen, it probably needs to get closer to death than it needs to be filling it back up.” Patel said.

Patel and Bitterman both agree the trend of failing malls is a reality across the nation.

”Malls in general is not a problem of Albany. Malls in general is a problem across this nation.” Patel said.

“I think it’s because people, most people want to shop and they want to go to a particular store, so they want to drive to it, park, go in, get what they want, and come out. Whereas in the mall, you’ve got to walk all through it.” Bitterman said.

Indusa Investments purchased 16 acres of property from Sears when they closed down a couple of years ago. It extends from the Chick-fil-A in front of the mall to the back where Moe’s is located.

Indusa sold 6 of those acres to a local regional hotel entrepreneur two years ago.

”For us, when that opportunity came to acquire the bankrupt assets of Sears, we thought it would be a good opportunity for us to make a decent business move out of it, and also protect the prosperity of that part of the community,” Patel said.

Patel adds, that community members should think about what’s not here and think about what it could bring to Albany.

”There’s a lot of things that Albany doesn’t have and hopefully our efforts will bring about prosperity for us and bring about prosperity to this community. So, we’re being patient because we don’t want to put the wrong thing there,” Patel said.

We’re working to find out if or when the adjacent hotel might be built.

