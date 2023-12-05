How seasonal affective disorder affects people during the holidays

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - This is supposed to be a time of joy, but Nzinga Wash-Knight, therapist with Greenleaf Behavioral Health, says that this time of year is not always that way for everybody. Wash-Knight explains what seasonal affective disorder and how it impacts people.

Wash-Knight said “Seasonal affective disorder is a form of depression that typically happens around fall, early winter time, where you feel a sense of sadness, depression, and you can’t really understand where it’s coming from. But if you think about it during this time. You lose. You lose that hour, that extra hour that you had during the summertime. It gets darker a lot quicker. You’re not out and active as much as you used to be. So you know, sometimes you have those feelings of sadness due to that decrease in life. You also have a reducing Energy and that energy and losing concentration and trouble sleeping and even sometimes people have nausea because they’re not out, they’re not out and about, and they’ve lost some of that direct sunlight in that time that they would typically have During the summer months,” she said.

She says the younger population, specifically women, and adults under the age of 50 are at a higher risk of seasonal affective disorder.

“The first thing that you can do about this is I always tell my clients to kind of get in front of the problem. If you notice that there’s a change in your body. If you notice that there is a change that is persistent and ongoing in your mood. You know, start tracking that, try to see is it something that you’re just feeling in that moment? Or is this something that’s going over a period of time? And if you see that there’s something that’s going over a period of time, then you might want to contact your doctor and let them know that you have these thoughts of loss of appetite, feelings of hopelessness, you know, and be with your doctor. And that way your doctor can also. Run tests on you to determine if it’s actually a seasonal Affective disorder, or it is possibly a thyroid, or if you’re a woman and they’ll give you options as far as things that you can do to work towards increasing your mood. But one of the biggest things that a person could do is also managing their weight eating. Fear getting out during the first part of the day, possibly getting exercise in, and also if the doctor feels necessary. Also implementing some form of. Medication in there,” Wash-Knight said.

