Holiday volunteering and The Billy Boy’s new Albany location

Catch Town and Country every Monday through Friday at 12:30 p.m.
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On today’s Town and Country, the Billy Boy’s Zay Morris joins host Alicia Lewis in the kitchen with some wings and gooey brownies to talk about his new location in Albany.

For more on the Billy Boy’s, check out his Facebook.

Alicia volunteers with the Salvation Army and rings the bell. She gives insight into what the volunteers do daily and how they connect with people.

If you’re interested in donating with the Tifton office, call (229) 386-1503. You can also reach out to your local Salvation Army to volunteer by clicking here.

