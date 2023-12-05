We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Here are the days you can visit the national parks for free

Mount Rainier is pictured between trees, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at Mount Rainier National...
Mount Rainier is pictured between trees, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at Mount Rainier National Park, from Sunrise, Wash.(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The National Park Service has released its list of free admission days for next year.

You can visit any of the 400 national parks on the following days without paying an entrance fee:

  • Jan. 15: Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.
  • April 20: First day of National Park Week
  • June 19: Juneteenth National Independence Day
  • Aug. 4: Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act
  • Sept. 28: National Public Lands Day
  • Nov. 11: Veterans Day

You may still have to pay for certain amenities like camping, boat launches or special tours.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from the scene of the deadly shooting at Albany's Woodlands Apartments
APD: 2 suspects arrested in Albany double homicide case
Outside of the Albany mall.
Investors see opportunity in Albany Mall despite nearly 30 vacant stores
The case is still active.
GBI, Colquitt Co. Sheriff’s Office investigate shooting that left 1 critically injured
The occupant sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
1 injured in single-vehicle crash in Valdosta
Local runoff elections will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 5.
South Georgia: Don’t forget to vote in your runoff elections on Tuesday

Latest News

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., and House Republicans meet with reporters to discuss...
The House will vote next week on formalizing its Biden impeachment inquiry, Speaker Johnson says
Florida State's Jody Brown (10) and Stanford's Avani Brandt (18) battle for a ball during the...
Florida State beats Stanford for another women’s soccer national championship
Starting Jan. 8, 2024, the camera in front of S. L. Mason Elementary School will begin issuing...
Valdosta school zone safety cameras will begin issuing citations
Zac Efron’s star will be the 2,767th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Zac Efron is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Desiree Fortini-Craft claimed her prize, a one-time payment of $16,250,000 before taxes, when...
Woman wins $25M in lottery, stores ticket and goes on vacation