We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Hawkeyes’ shutout in Big Ten Championship leads to free beer at sports bar

Hawkeye’s shutout in Big Ten Championship leads to free beer at Cedar Rapids sports bar
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - ”Pour until they score” was the deal a sports bar in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, offered during Saturday’s Big Ten Championship game.

Anyone who signed up to play on a golf simulator at X-Golf Cedar Rapids during the game would get free beer until the University of Iowa Hawkeyes scored against the University of Michigan.

Iowa’s 26-0 shutout in the loss turned into around 100 free beers, which cost the bar roughly $500 dollars, but staff said they don’t have any regrets.

“I think that being locally owned, it’s nice to do things for the community,” general manager Destinee Briner said.

They’ve held this promotion throughout the season and they’ll offer something for Iowa’s bowl game against Tennessee on New Year’s Day.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All three South Georgia shootings happened on Thursday.
Victims identified in Albany double homicide, Dougherty Co. coroner speaks out
The Ashburn Police Department received several calls in reference to shots fired in the...
Ashburn police arrest man on several charges including obstruction of an officer
Roderick Terrell Ferrell mugshot
Man arrested in Lee Co. drug bust, suspected to be part of larger drug trafficking organization
Residents in Valdosta are concerned about a sewer leak that is believed to have caused...
Sewer leak in Valdosta leads to flooding in multiple homes
8 arrested, including 2 juveniles, after brawl at a Sough Ga. middle school basketball game
8 arrested, 2 juveniles after brawl at a South Ga. middle school basketball game

Latest News

FILE - Office of Management and Budget director Shalanda Young speaks about the possible...
Zelenskyy to address US senators by video as White House pushes Congress to support aid for Ukraine
Nzinga Wash-Knight says the younger population, specifically women, and adults under the age...
How seasonal affective disorder affects people during the holidays
This image provided by the Justice Department and contained in the affidavit in support of a...
Former career US diplomat charged with secretly spying for Cuban intelligence for decades
FILE - Tyler Goodson of the hit podcast "S-Town" stands at the grave in Green Pond, Ala., of...
Man featured in hit podcast ‘S-Town’ killed by police during standoff, authorities say
Dallas Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Sunday that left four...
Man suspected of killing 4, including a 1-year-old, at a Dallas home kills self during police chase