2 Ga. congressman gives Special Order honors for Rosalynn Carter in House of Representatives

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The U.S. House of Representatives took time after today’s legislative business to honor former First Lady Rosalynn Carter.

Georgia Congressmen Sanford Bishop and Austin Scott, along with other house members, gave speeches that honored the legacy of Mrs. Carter.

“It’s been an honor to know Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter for more than half a century, and I’ll always cherish their friendship as well as their counsel and advice; which has been invaluable to me,” Representative Sanford Bishop, a Democrat representing Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District, said. “Together they rose to great heights supporting and cherishing one another along the way — as they served the world around them. From the Plains peanut fields to the governor’s mansion, to the White House and communities around the globe, they always remained grounded and Plains remained home in their hearts.”

Representative Sanford Bishop led the special order honoring Rosalynn Carter. (Source: WALB)

The special order paid tribute to all the things Mrs. Carter accomplished while being the wife of a governor and a former first lady of the United States. It also recognized her support for women’s rights, mental health and caregivers.

“She’s a great lady, an outstanding Georgian, a Navy spouse, and a distinguished humanitarian who dedicated her life to bettering her country and her community,” Representative Austin Scott, a Republican representing Georgia’s 8th Congressional District, said. “She was his equivalent in every way when they served together. It was Mrs. Carter who elevated the role of the first lady, for the generations to come.”

Other state representatives spoke honoring the former first lady, like representatives David Scott, Earl “Buddy” Carter, Henry “Hank” Johnson Jr. and many more.

