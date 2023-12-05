We're Hiring Wednesday
East side of 4th Avenue at the Jefferson Street intersection in Albany set to be closed

All intersections between 7th Avenue and W. Society Avenue will remain open for...
All intersections between 7th Avenue and W. Society Avenue will remain open for crossover traffic on Jefferson Street(Storyblocks)
By Ty Grant
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday, Dec. 8, at around 6 a.m., the east side of 4th Avenue at the Jefferson Street intersection will be closed for the ongoing Combined Sewer Separation (CSS) project.

During this period, the public can access the Emergency Room via Washington and Jackson Streets, proceeding along 5th Avenue to Jefferson Street, as 4th Avenue will be closed to through traffic.

Emergency Room traffic will follow the detour turn south from 5th Avenue onto Jefferson Street, then make a right onto 4th Avenue to reach the Emergency Room at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

Upon exiting the Emergency Room, drivers should follow the detour signs through the parking lot across from Phoebe, using the temporary cut-through to the 4th Avenue Alley, turning right to Jefferson Street, and then left back to 5th Avenue.

Turning options at 5th Avenue are left to Monroe Street or right to Jackson Street. All intersections between 7th Avenue and W.

Society Avenue will remain open for crossover traffic on Jefferson Street. In the affected area, Blue Emergency Room signs and detour signs will guide drivers to the Emergency Room or navigate around the construction site.

Motorists are urged to remain vigilant for changing traffic conditions.

Closure of the Jefferson Street and 4th Avenue intersection
Closure of the Jefferson Street and 4th Avenue intersection(City of Albany)
For more information on the CSS project, please visit http://www.albanyga.gov/css

