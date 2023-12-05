City of Albany to offer warming centers in wake of freezing overnight temps

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Albany will activate Operation Safe Place on Wednesday for those who a place to stay warm overnight.

“According to current weather reports, freezing temperatures are expected overnight on Wednesday and Thursday,” the city said in a statement.

The Albany Transit Center at 300 W. Oglethorpe Boulevard will be opened as a warming center from Dec. 6-7 from 6:30 p.m. until the start of business at 7 a.m. on Thursday and Friday mornings.

The city said water will be provided at the center.

