City of Albany to offer warming centers in wake of freezing overnight temps

The Albany Transit Center at 300 W. Oglethorpe Boulevard will be opened as a warming center.
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Albany will activate Operation Safe Place on Wednesday for those who a place to stay warm overnight.

“According to current weather reports, freezing temperatures are expected overnight on Wednesday and Thursday,” the city said in a statement.

The Albany Transit Center at 300 W. Oglethorpe Boulevard will be opened as a warming center from Dec. 6-7 from 6:30 p.m. until the start of business at 7 a.m. on Thursday and Friday mornings.

The city said water will be provided at the center.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

