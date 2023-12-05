Changing Minds: How to Mentally Win Your Food Fight

ST. LOUIS, MO. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Exercise more, eat healthier, lose weight. Year after year, those are the top three new year’s resolutions people make.

But research shows that only nine percent of Americans actually stick to them.

In fact, 43 percent give up on their weight loss goals by the end of January. But there’s a new strategy for this new year. Maybe you need to change the way you think about food to actually change your eating habits. How to mentally win your food fight.

Reshaunda Thornton took to Ted talk to take on traditional ideas about diets. She says, “I want to teach you how to best feed your body, advocate for your health. And not it being depicted by having rules and regulations.”

Professor Leilani Carver Madalon was caring for her daughter, her husband, her students - not herself. Leilani Carver Madalon, PhD, Mother, Wife & Professor says, “We talk about self-care all the time, self-care, self-care, self-care. What she made me see is that it is my responsibility to care for my vessel, to care for myself.”

66-year-old Todd Lindley also knew he had to rethink his relationship with food. He says, “I was over a hundred pounds overweight and was on too many medications. I’ve been a type 2 diabetic for over 20 years.”

As a registered dietician Reshaunda combines her background with biology and psychology to help people stop chasing diets and start changing their minds.

“What I try to explain to people is, we shouldn’t put food on a pedestal and call it a reward. What I do consider a reward is nutrition.” Reshaunda says.

To do that, you must find out the why. What heals you? That starts with figuring out why you’re grabbing the snickers instead salad? What are the emotional triggers? Then replace those ideas with healthier ones.

Reshaunda says, “What you put in the nutrients you bring to your body is what heals your body.”

Todd turned vegetarian, and … says, “I used to be on 55 units of insulin every day, and I got off of insulin 100 percent.”

Helping create lifelong partnerships between people and nutrition.

One trick Reshaunda says helps is to always be prepared. Always have healthy snacks available. Put them in your purse, in your car and at the office.

You’re less likely to grab something unhealthy at the gas station, if you have something available that’s a better choice.

You can find Reshaunda’s book, Play to Win the Food Fight, on amazon.

