We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Changing Minds: How to Mentally Win Your Food Fight

In fact, 43 percent give up on their weight loss goals by the end of January.
By Ivanhoe Newswire
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, MO. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Exercise more, eat healthier, lose weight. Year after year, those are the top three new year’s resolutions people make.

But research shows that only nine percent of Americans actually stick to them.

In fact, 43 percent give up on their weight loss goals by the end of January. But there’s a new strategy for this new year. Maybe you need to change the way you think about food to actually change your eating habits. How to mentally win your food fight.

Reshaunda Thornton took to Ted talk to take on traditional ideas about diets. She says, “I want to teach you how to best feed your body, advocate for your health. And not it being depicted by having rules and regulations.”

Professor Leilani Carver Madalon was caring for her daughter, her husband, her students - not herself. Leilani Carver Madalon, PhD, Mother, Wife & Professor says, “We talk about self-care all the time, self-care, self-care, self-care. What she made me see is that it is my responsibility to care for my vessel, to care for myself.”

66-year-old Todd Lindley also knew he had to rethink his relationship with food. He says, “I was over a hundred pounds overweight and was on too many medications. I’ve been a type 2 diabetic for over 20 years.”

As a registered dietician Reshaunda combines her background with biology and psychology to help people stop chasing diets and start changing their minds.

“What I try to explain to people is, we shouldn’t put food on a pedestal and call it a reward. What I do consider a reward is nutrition.” Reshaunda says.

To do that, you must find out the why. What heals you? That starts with figuring out why you’re grabbing the snickers instead salad? What are the emotional triggers? Then replace those ideas with healthier ones.

Reshaunda says, “What you put in the nutrients you bring to your body is what heals your body.”

Todd turned vegetarian, and … says, “I used to be on 55 units of insulin every day, and I got off of insulin 100 percent.”

Helping create lifelong partnerships between people and nutrition.

One trick Reshaunda says helps is to always be prepared. Always have healthy snacks available. Put them in your purse, in your car and at the office.

You’re less likely to grab something unhealthy at the gas station, if you have something available that’s a better choice.

You can find Reshaunda’s book, Play to Win the Food Fight, on amazon.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from the scene of the deadly shooting at Albany's Woodlands Apartments
APD: 2 suspects arrested in Albany double homicide case
Outside of the Albany mall.
Investors see opportunity in Albany Mall despite nearly 30 vacant stores
The case is still active.
GBI, Colquitt Co. Sheriff’s Office investigate shooting that left 1 critically injured
The occupant sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
1 injured in single-vehicle crash in Valdosta
Local runoff elections will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 5.
South Georgia: Don’t forget to vote in your runoff elections on Tuesday

Latest News

In fact, 43 percent give up on their weight loss goals by the end of January.
Changing Minds: How to Mentally Win Your Food Fight
The CDC reports one-fourth of people over 65 reports being lonely, and that feeling can result...
Wish of a Lifetime: Making Seniors’ Dreams Come True
The CDC reports one-fourth of people over 65 reports being lonely, and that feeling can result...
Wish of a Lifetime: Making Seniors’ Dreams Come True
Almost three and a half million people suffer from epilepsy.
Tesla Treats Epilepsy
Almost three and a half million people suffer from epilepsy
Tesla Treats Epilepsy