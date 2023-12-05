APD: 2 suspects arrested in Albany double homicide case

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects have been arrested in connection to an Albany double homicide case in late November.

A 15-year-old suspect and Taverance Jackson, 19, have both been arrested on murder charges in connection to the deaths of Neahmad Alfred, 21, and Tyler Graham, 21, on Nov. 30 according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Both victims were found dead when officers got the the scene at Woodlands Apartments.

The 15-year-old suspect is charged with two counts of murder after being questioned by police. He is currently in the Dougherty County Jail.

Jackson, who was previously a person of interest in the case, was arrested Monday afternoon in Orange County, FL on murder warrants, APD confirmed.

Photo of person of interest Taverance Jackson (Source: Albany Police Department)

Police say the third victim in the shooting, Kesha’ Walton, 19, was hospitalized for serious injuries after the shooting. Her current condition is unknown.

