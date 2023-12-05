We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

APD: 2 suspects arrested in Albany double homicide case

Photo from the scene of the deadly shooting at Albany's Woodlands Apartments
Photo from the scene of the deadly shooting at Albany's Woodlands Apartments(Source: Albany Police Department)
By Seth Feiner
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects have been arrested in connection to an Albany double homicide case in late November.

A 15-year-old suspect and Taverance Jackson, 19, have both been arrested on murder charges in connection to the deaths of Neahmad Alfred, 21, and Tyler Graham, 21, on Nov. 30 according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Both victims were found dead when officers got the the scene at Woodlands Apartments.

The 15-year-old suspect is charged with two counts of murder after being questioned by police. He is currently in the Dougherty County Jail.

Jackson, who was previously a person of interest in the case, was arrested Monday afternoon in Orange County, FL on murder warrants, APD confirmed.

Photo of person of interest Taverance Jackson
Photo of person of interest Taverance Jackson(Source: Albany Police Department)

Police say the third victim in the shooting, Kesha’ Walton, 19, was hospitalized for serious injuries after the shooting. Her current condition is unknown.

Stay with WALB News 10 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All three South Georgia shootings happened on Thursday.
Victims identified in Albany double homicide, Dougherty Co. coroner speaks out
The Ashburn Police Department received several calls in reference to shots fired in the...
Ashburn police arrest man on several charges including obstruction of an officer
Roderick Terrell Ferrell mugshot
Man arrested in Lee Co. drug bust, suspected to be part of larger drug trafficking organization
Residents in Valdosta are concerned about a sewer leak that is believed to have caused...
Sewer leak in Valdosta leads to flooding in multiple homes
8 arrested, including 2 juveniles, after brawl at a Sough Ga. middle school basketball game
8 arrested, 2 juveniles after brawl at a South Ga. middle school basketball game

Latest News

City leaders and business owners say they are trying to get downtown back to its former glory.
Ashburn looks to transform its downtown through grant funding
He is one of only 35 cadets nationwide selected to train at the Sheppard Air Force Base with...
Valdosta State ROTC graduate to attend elite flight school
Local developers with Indusa Investments tell WALB they are still determined to make an...
Investors see opportunity in Albany Mall despite nearly 30 vacant stores
The county hasn’t had a new ambulance since 2021.
Dougherty Co. ambulances in 'critical state'