Valdosta State ROTC graduate attends NATO pilot training

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Logan Kraus is a member of the Valdosta State University (VSU) Cross Country team and an ROTC cadet. He will be graduating with a master’s degree, which will be his second degree earned at VSU.

During his time at VSU, Kraus earned numerous academic awards and scholarships and set a few personal records during his time as a student-athlete.

“It is a great experience, especially being a student-athlete it allows me to kind of see a different side of things and not just ROTC. The more you are involved in the university really the more you get out of it and that’s what I’ve seen in my time,” he said.

Kraus is one of only 35 cadets nationwide selected to train at the Sheppard Air Force Base with the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training Program.

“The goal is to go to pilot training so well there. Get a fighter aircraft and see where it goes from there, whether I progress to weapons school to become a test pilot or do a few years in the career and life takes me somewhere else,” Kraus said.

Lt. Col. Lucas Brommer, Detachment 172 Commander, said that the goal for most officers in the Air Force to obtain a master’s degree, which pushes Kraus a step ahead.

“The goal is for all officers to receive a master’s degree at some point in their careers for further development. It’s amazing that he will be able to go in with this adding to his leadership skills maintained,” Brommer said.

“It’s pretty meaningful. We graduate double Blazers if you want to call it that and they walk out with two degrees over the course of a few years and it’s impactful for them and the trajectory of their careers for what they want to accomplish,” Dr. Vince Miller, Vice President of Student Affairs, said.

This Friday, the VSU Complex will be packed with family and friends cheering on graduates, like Kraus who will be commissioned into the Air Force at the ceremony.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.