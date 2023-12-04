We're Hiring Wednesday
Target expands nonalcoholic drink lineup with several new brands

Target is offering new alcohol-free products from brands including NOPE, Ghia and Surely.
Target is offering new alcohol-free products from brands including NOPE, Ghia and Surely.(NOPE Beverages/CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023
(CNN) - Want to be a star designated driver this holiday season or a dry January champ?

If so, Target has some new options for you.

It’s teaming up with an online retailer called Sèchey that specializes in alcohol-free spirits and wines.

Target’s new line features two celebrity-backed brands, including Kin Euphorics from model Bella Hadid and De Soi from singer Katy Perry.

It also has alcohol-free products from other brands including NOPE, Ghia and Surely.

Nearly a $500 million industry, boozeless beverage sales are growing as people opt for wellness over drunkenness and consumers are increasingly looking for options beyond water and soda.

