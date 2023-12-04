We're Hiring Wednesday
Sherwood Baptist Church to host Christmas concert, interactive events

The WONDER concert will be at 6 p.m. on Dec. 9 and Dec. 10.
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Sherwood Worship Choir and Orchestra will present a festive concert and family activities on Dec. 9 and Dec. 10.

The concert is called WONDER and is free and open to the public, according to a release.

The family activities will include photo booths, crafts, games and a shadow nativity that starts at 4:30 p.m. The interactive pre-show and seating will precede the musical performance at 5:30 p.m.

“WONDER is about so much more than music; it’s about memorable moments,” Sherwood Worship Pastor Seth Brasher said. “Our hope is that this is an opportunity for families to make memories together and celebrate the good news of Jesus’ birth. That’s why we have fun activities planned beforehand and plenty of surprises during the concert. We hope you will bring your whole family!”

For more information on the WONDER event and concert, visit sherwoodbaptist.net/wonder or contact Brydon Fox at (229) 883-1910 or brydonf@sherwodbaptist.net.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

