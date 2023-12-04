Resources available to help revitalize Downtown Ashburn

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - Downtown Ashburn has several buildings that are in need of a facelift, as many have become dilapidated. Now, city leaders and business owners say they are trying to get Downtown back to its former glory.

Here’s how some business owners are taking advantage of the resources needed to help improve their business.

Right where I’m standing are several businesses that are in need of renovations in downtown Ashburn. City officials say that they have noticed the need for this since 2020 when the pandemic hit.

Joey Cheriscat is a business owner himself and understands the importance of investing back into the community.

“My goal is to get all the historical buildings renovated and get the city back together. I’m a realtor investor and I need to invest and help the city come back to life,” Joey Cheriscat, accountant at Jal Tax and Accounting Services, said.

One solution that residents can take advantage of now is the Downtown Stability and Improvement matching grant program. This grant saved the 10 existing businesses downtown, according to city officials.

“I think we’ve had a few that have taken advantage of that. I’m not sure if Joey down the block took advantage but we’ve had some. And it’s money to business owners that we are trying to get them to revitalize their buildings,” Sami Mastrario, Turner County Chamber of Commerce Board vice chair, said.

Pam Byrd the owner of Gardenia’s Market Place was able to take advantage of the grant six months ago and is already back up and running.

“We recently had a new roof installed because we had a few leaks just from it being a historical building. And they were gracious to help us get some assistance with that. So it helped us a lot when getting a new roof,” Pam Byrd, owner of Gardenia’s Marketplace, said.

But Cheriscat says a successful business is only as good as the employees that are willing to work.

“The biggest thing, the biggest challenge I faced when I came to Ashburn is to find people to work. You know I had those buildings and trying to get people to work it was hard, it was hard. But besides all that everything else has been good,” Cheriscat said.

Byrd has been in business since 2020. Through all the challenges it’s the customers that keep her going.

“I guess the smiles of the customers and the friendliness and the warm every time they come in and say it’s so glad to see you. I’m so glad you are here, you had just what I wanted. So those things feed the business,” Byrd said.

