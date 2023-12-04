We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Resources available to help revitalize Downtown Ashburn

Here’s how some business owners are taking advantage of the resources needed to help improve their business.
By Fallon Howard
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - Downtown Ashburn has several buildings that are in need of a facelift, as many have become dilapidated. Now, city leaders and business owners say they are trying to get Downtown back to its former glory.

Here’s how some business owners are taking advantage of the resources needed to help improve their business.

Right where I’m standing are several businesses that are in need of renovations in downtown Ashburn. City officials say that they have noticed the need for this since 2020 when the pandemic hit.

Joey Cheriscat is a business owner himself and understands the importance of investing back into the community.

“My goal is to get all the historical buildings renovated and get the city back together. I’m a realtor investor and I need to invest and help the city come back to life,” Joey Cheriscat, accountant at Jal Tax and Accounting Services, said.

One solution that residents can take advantage of now is the Downtown Stability and Improvement matching grant program. This grant saved the 10 existing businesses downtown, according to city officials.

“I think we’ve had a few that have taken advantage of that. I’m not sure if Joey down the block took advantage but we’ve had some. And it’s money to business owners that we are trying to get them to revitalize their buildings,” Sami Mastrario, Turner County Chamber of Commerce Board vice chair, said.

Pam Byrd the owner of Gardenia’s Market Place was able to take advantage of the grant six months ago and is already back up and running.

“We recently had a new roof installed because we had a few leaks just from it being a historical building. And they were gracious to help us get some assistance with that. So it helped us a lot when getting a new roof,” Pam Byrd, owner of Gardenia’s Marketplace, said.

But Cheriscat says a successful business is only as good as the employees that are willing to work.

“The biggest thing, the biggest challenge I faced when I came to Ashburn is to find people to work. You know I had those buildings and trying to get people to work it was hard, it was hard. But besides all that everything else has been good,” Cheriscat said.

Byrd has been in business since 2020. Through all the challenges it’s the customers that keep her going.

“I guess the smiles of the customers and the friendliness and the warm every time they come in and say it’s so glad to see you. I’m so glad you are here, you had just what I wanted. So those things feed the business,” Byrd said.

If you would like to know more information on how you can help your business, click here.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All three South Georgia shootings happened on Thursday.
Victims identified in Albany double homicide, Dougherty Co. coroner speaks out
The Ashburn Police Department received several calls in reference to shots fired in the...
Ashburn police arrest man on several charges including obstruction of an officer
Roderick Terrell Ferrell mugshot
Man arrested in Lee Co. drug bust, suspected to be part of larger drug trafficking organization
Residents in Valdosta are concerned about a sewer leak that is believed to have caused...
Sewer leak in Valdosta leads to flooding in multiple homes
8 arrested, including 2 juveniles, after brawl at a Sough Ga. middle school basketball game
8 arrested, 2 juveniles after brawl at a South Ga. middle school basketball game

Latest News

Here’s how some business owners are taking advantage of the resources needed to help improve...
Resources available to help revitalize Downtown Ashburn
The new date for the Greater Valdosta Community Parade is Friday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m.
New date released for Greater Valdosta Christmas Parade
The case is still active.
GBI, Colquitt Co. Sheriff’s Office investigate shooting that left 1 critically injured
Local developers with Indusa Investments tell WALB they are still determined to make an...
Holiday season critical time for Albany Mall