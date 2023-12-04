We're Hiring Wednesday
Rep. Chas Cannon appointed to high school athletics overview committee

Chas Cannon (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA – State Representative Chas Cannon (R-Moultrie) was recently appointed by House Speaker Jon Burns (R-Newington) to serve as a member of the High School Athletics Overview Committee.

“I thank Speaker Burns for appointing me to the High School Athletics Overview Committee,” said Rep. Cannon. “I look forward to working with members of both the House and Senate to prioritize upholding appropriate fairness and necessary standards in our Georgia High School Athletic Departments.  High school sports, particularly high school football, had a profound and positive impact on my life.  I’m honored to be a part of this committee.”

Pursuant to Senate Bill 288, which was signed into law by former Governor Nathan Deal in 2014, the High School Athletics Overview Committee is a joint committee composed of members from the Georgia House of Representatives and Georgia State Senate who are tasked with the responsibility of evaluating the performance of high school athletic associations for fairness and equity in establishing and implementing certain standards and promoting academic achievement and good sportsmanship.

Rep. Cannon was a three-sport athlete for the Colquitt County High School Packers in Moultrie, Georgia from 1993 to 1997.  He was a member of the 1994 Colquitt County Packer football team under Coach Jim Hughes that achieved a 15-0 record.

