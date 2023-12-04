We're Hiring Wednesday
Ga. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger maintains accurate voter lists, works with counties to update inaccurate data from voter rolls

Brad Raffensperger
Brad Raffensperger(WRDW)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is announcing further actions to secure the cleanest voter lists in the nation.

Clean lists ensure a smooth check-in process for voters, making it easier for county election to do their job. Between now and early December, county election offices will mail 127,904 notices to Georgia voters who have filed a National Change of Address (NCOA) form with the US Postal Service indicating they have likely moved from one address within their county to another.

According to Georgia law, voters on this list will be automatically updated to their new address within the county.

These voters do not need to respond to the notice to keep their Active status.

“Getting rid of bad and inaccurate voter data from the voter rolls helps prevent fraud, making it easier for county officials to do their jobs, and strengthens confidence in Georgia’s election results,” said Secretary Brad Raffensperger. “We are proud that we’ve continued to strengthen our list maintenance process and reaffirm our commitment to accurate voter lists.”

Already this year, an additional 688,394 pieces of mail have been sent to voters as part of list maintenance procedures, which includes 185,208 notices mailed in September reflecting 100,685 voters who filed Out-of-State National Change of Address forms and 84,523 Out-of-County National Change of Address forms.

The 688,394 pieces of mail also include 82,077 notices sent to voters who may have moved out of state and 37,285 postcards sent to voters who possibly moved within the state using information received from Georgia’s membership in the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC). These are voters who appear to have moved based on data from the Department of Driver Services.

Georgia will continue to conduct list maintenance throughout this year in preparation for the 2024 election cycle, a continuation of robust steps taken by Secretary Raffensperger to ensure the most accurate voter records as Georgia heads into the 2024 Presidential election.

