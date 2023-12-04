We're Hiring Wednesday
First Alert Forecast

Cooler temperatures are approaching by the middle of the week.
By Tommie Owens
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A cold front is moving through South Georgia this evening to help clear out some cloud cover and rainfall. Temperatures will also be falling into the upper 40s & low 50s. Monday will feature highs in the upper 60s to low 70s with partly cloudy skies and similar conditions on Tuesday with slightly more sunshine.

A frontal passage with no rain chances associated with it will bring in cooler temperatures into the upper 50s for Wednesday and Thursday. Lows will be down in the 30s for Wednesday through Friday morning with patchy frost possible for Thursday morning. A gradual warming trend returns next weekend with highs returning to the 70s. There is another rain chance by next weekend as a new frontal system passes Saturday night into Sunday. We will keep an eye out for severe weather chances and rainfall totals.

