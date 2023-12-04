Dry and Cool Week, Another Wet Weekend?

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The first full week of December is starting out foggy for some this Monday morning. A dense fog advisory is in effect for virtually the entire viewing area untl late this morning. Visibilities will drop below a quarter of a mile in some areas, especially those that saw heavy rainfall over the weekend. The sun will help mix out the fog by later this morning, leaving us with partly cloudy skies. High temperatures today will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s.

A reinforcing shot of cooler air will arrive later on Tuesday into Wednesday, giving south Georgia the threat of a widespread freeze by Thursday morning. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s will be common before temperatures warm back up in the daytime hours Thursday into Friday ahead of the next storm system moving in.

Unfortunately, the timing of the next rain and thunderstorm chance will be this coming weekend again, peaking late Saturday into Sunday. A couple of storms may be on the strong side, but confidence in that threat is low at this time. Outside of the storms, highs on Saturday will be around 70 degrees and in the mid to upper 60s on Sunday before another colder air mass sweeps into south Georgia just in time for the next work week.

-Meteorologist Dana Barker

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.